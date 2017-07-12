Loretta Lynn postpones album release after stroke: 'It deserves me at my best'

Country queen Loretta Lynn, who suffered a stroke in early May, is postponing the release of her new album, "Wouldn't It Be Great," until after she recovers fully.

"I now want to wait to release it next year because this record is so special for me," Lynn said in a statement Wednesday. "It deserves me at my best and I can't wait to share it."

The 85-year-old performer was moved from a hospital to a rehab facility on May 15 and said Wednesday that she's now "getting better by the day" at home with her family.

"Wouldn't It Be Great," which will include some new songs as well as reinterpretations of old ones, was to have come out Aug. 18. Lynn released "Full Circle" — her first new studio effort in more than a decade — in 2016.

"I'm just letting everybody know that Willie ain't dead yet and neither am I, and I can't wait to see all of you on the road!" Lynn concluded, presumably cracking a joke about Nelson's new song, "Still Not Dead."