Nothing slow about it: 'Despacito' is now the most-streamed song ever

​Just six months after its release, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's summer hit "Despacito" has become the most-streamed song ever, logging 4.6 billion streams to date.

That figure includes streams of the Fonsi-Yankee track as well as a remix featuring Justin Bieber.

In taking over the top spot, the Spanish-language "Despacito" (which translates to "slowly"), surpasses the previous record holder, Bieber's "Sorry," which has tallied 4.38 billion streams for the original song and associated remixes.

“Luis Fonsi already had the undisputed, biggest song of the year – and now he’s setting even bigger records," Universal Music Group Chairman and Chief Executive Lucian Grainge said in a statement. "Streaming has opened up the possibility of a song with a different beat, from a different culture and in a different language to become a juggernaut of success around the world."

Another Universal executive, Jesus Lopez, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula, added, "Streaming has democratized music consumption, it has made Latin music increasingly relevant on the charts and it has amplified our songs and videos to a world stage.”

The official video for "Despacito" now shows 2.66 billion views on YouTube.