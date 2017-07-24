Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Maxwell to play Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 8
|Gerrick Kennedy
Maxwell is headed to the Hollywood Bowl.
The elusive soul crooner announced he’s returning to the Bowl for the first time in eight years on Oct. 8. The gig will be part of a small string of engagements he has booked in support of last year’s comeback record, “blackSUMMERS’night.”
Soul savant Raphael Saadiq and R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan will join him for the show.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.