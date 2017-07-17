Mindy Kaling reportedly expecting first child

Forget Mrs. Who. Mindy Kaling already has her next role lined up: Mommy.

Kaling has her hands full, starring in Ava DuVernay's $100-million adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's fantasy novel "A Wrinkle in Time," but E! News reported Monday that motherhood is imminent for the star.

Sources told the entertainment outlet that the pregnancy comes as an "unexpected surprise" to the star of "The Office" and "The Mindy Project," but Kaling has never shied away from the idea of having children.

"I think I've decided that unlike everything else in my life, I'm going to be fast and loose about kids. I'm going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen," Kaling told Yahoo Style in October 2015, tacking on a "maybe imminently" at the end of her thought.

Nothing is yet known about who Kaling's partner in pregnancy may be, so let the rampant speculation begin!

Here, we'll start: In March, Kaling and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker had a very flirty exchange on Twitter that seemed to end in the pair agreeing to go on a date, though Booker later tried to strip the romantic overtones from the arrangement later.