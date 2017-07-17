Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Mindy Kaling reportedly expecting first child
- Ryan Phillippe breaks leg in 'freak accident'
- Dark world of 'Blade Runner 2049' gets even darker in trailer No. 2
- Ann Coulter wages a Twitter war on Delta -- and the airline dishes it right back to her
- Aaron Carter, arrested on suspicion of DUI, slams brother Nick Carter for supportive tweet
- Amazon Studios releases trailer for Sundance favorite 'Crown Heights'
Mindy Kaling reportedly expecting first child
|Libby Hill
Forget Mrs. Who. Mindy Kaling already has her next role lined up: Mommy.
Kaling has her hands full, starring in Ava DuVernay's $100-million adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's fantasy novel "A Wrinkle in Time," but E! News reported Monday that motherhood is imminent for the star.
Sources told the entertainment outlet that the pregnancy comes as an "unexpected surprise" to the star of "The Office" and "The Mindy Project," but Kaling has never shied away from the idea of having children.
"I think I've decided that unlike everything else in my life, I'm going to be fast and loose about kids. I'm going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen," Kaling told Yahoo Style in October 2015, tacking on a "maybe imminently" at the end of her thought.
Nothing is yet known about who Kaling's partner in pregnancy may be, so let the rampant speculation begin!
Here, we'll start: In March, Kaling and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker had a very flirty exchange on Twitter that seemed to end in the pair agreeing to go on a date, though Booker later tried to strip the romantic overtones from the arrangement later.
"I want to sort of take the romantic aspect out of it and talk more about how she’s amazing," Booker told Vanity Fair in April. It's still unclear whether Kaling and Booker ever had their enchanted evening, but wouldn't it be delightful (if completely baseless) if today's announcement were proof?
Alternate theory: Kaling and former beau and bestie BJ Novak ("The Office") are working on a book together that was originally announced in May 2015. Two years is a long time, and while there's absolutely nothing to suggest this is the case, wouldn't it be lovely if the two got distracted by another side project that was actually a baby?
Representatives for Kaling did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Monday afternoon.