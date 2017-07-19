'Teen Wolf' might be howling a different tune on MTV

As the final days of MTV's "Teen Wolf" loom, the cable network is looking ahead to what could fill the hunky, teenage wolf-boy-sized hole in its schedule.

The answer? More "Teen Wolf," maybe.

MTV already has plans to continue the Season 6 narrative in podcast form, after airing the final episodes later this summer, The Times confirmed Tuesday.

First reported in the Hollywood Reporter, the cable programmer has also started kicking around the idea of transforming the show into an anthology and rebooting it in a different location with a largely new cast.

"These characters and these stories have hit a peak," Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, told THR. "We are talking with Jeff [Davis, creator of "Teen Wolf"] about how do we actually keep that franchise alive. And the beauty of the evolution of media is you can see the series going on through a series of podcasts and then see a resurrection of a new class in a couple years."

"Teen Wolf" was MTV's first scripted drama when it debuted in 2011. The final 10 episodes will play out over the next few months, when the back half of Season 6 begins July 30.