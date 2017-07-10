Nelsan Ellis died from complications of alcohol withdrawal, his family says

"True Blood" actor Nelsan Ellis died from complications of alcohol withdrawal following years of drug and alcohol abuse, his family revealed Monday.

"After many stints in rehab, Nelsan attempted to withdraw from alcohol on his own," manager Emily Gerson Saines said, with the family's permission, in an exclusive statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

"According to his father, during his withdrawal from alcohol he had a blood infection, his kidneys shut down, his liver was swollen, his blood pressure plummeted, and his dear sweet heart raced out of control."

The "Elementary" and "Get on Up" actor was in the hospital for four days before being pronounced dead, the statement said. The family reportedly explained his death in an effort to help others who might be struggling with addiction.

Ellis, who was 39 when he died Saturday, played gay short-order cook Lafayette Reynolds through the seven-season run of HBO's sexy vampires-and-werewolves show. His cause of death was first given only as heart failure.

His fellow cast members from "The Help" were among those on social media who remembered him fondly, with Octavia Spencer — who also worked with him on "The Soloist" — saying that her heart broke for his family.

"Needless to say he was gorgeous, sexy," she continued. "But his talent had me speechless. We became instant friends after that. He was sooooo funny. I miss him."

"We didn't even scratch the surface of seeing what this artist was capable of," Jessica Chastain said. "My love to the family of this spectacular man."

Said Viola Davis: "He was like my son. Heartbroken. You took a piece of my heart with you."

"The instant I met @OfficialNelsan, I was awestruck. A true artistic genius. This man was one of the greats. We have lost a hero," Bryce Dallas Howard wrote.

And in a tribute on Instagram, "True Blood" star Stephen Moyer remembered Ellis with a ribald example of his work that prevents embedding the post here. Here's the gist of it, however.

"Nelsan Ellis was the only actor in the 7 years of True Blood whom Alan [Ball, showrunner] allowed to improvise. Actually, I’m going to take that back. It wasn’t that Alan allowed him to do it, it was more that when Nelsan inhabited the world of Lafayette, he quite literally COULDN’T STOP himself. It was like he was possessed," Moyer wrote.

"In actuality Nelsan was quiet, smart, thoughtful, warm and kind. A published playwright himself.

"I think it would be fair to say that he taught all of us that intent and courage and fearlessness and freedom are the aspects of playing make-believe that spark the corners of the room where the dark is most impenetrable; to shine a light on those corners within ourselves is the very reason we go back time and again to Movies, TV shows and Theatre. To see that spark ignited.

"Nelsan had that electricity in an abundance I have rarely seen."