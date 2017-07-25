Nine years in the making: Chrissy Teigen blocked by Trump on Twitter

"After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you' was the straw," she wrote.

The "Lip Sync Battle" co-host and outspoken critic of the president shared her new achievement -- and a screen grab notifying her that she can no longer view tweets on Trump's personal account -- with a post on Monday night.

The snarky model was referring to her July 23 response to Trump's tweet about some Republicans doing "very little to protect their president."

Teigen, who along with husband John Legend has been openly critical of Trump, has called Trump "a racist pig," a "national embarrassment" and a "proud type of insane" on the micro-blogging site. She has also said that his entire campaign was "built on lies" that his supporters are "too lazy to fact check." She has outright said she hates him and tweeted at him a how-to guide to deactivating his account on his birthday.

The 31-year-old TV personality appears to be in good and growing company. Other celebrities blocked by Trump include novelist Stephen King and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" actress Marina Sirtis.

The frequency with which the president has been blocking users prompted the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University to file a federal lawsuit this month on behalf of seven Twitter users who say their 1st Amendment rights were violated after they were blocked from reading tweets on Trump's personal account @realDonaldTrump, not the official @POTUS account, after criticizing him or his policies.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, names Trump, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and White House director of social media Dan Scavino as defendants. The Knight Institute sent a letter to the White House last month threatening legal action if it didn’t heed its call to unblock followers.