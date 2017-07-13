TELEVISION
'Westworld' and 'Saturday Night Live' lead the 2017 Emmy nominations. Here's the complete list
Music

Paid Dues hip-hop festival to return, with Lil Wayne and Ab-Soul headlining

Gerrick Kennedy
Lil Wayne, seen here in Hulu and Live Nation’s virtual reality series "On Stage," will headline the return of Paid Dues. (Hulu)
After a four-year hiatus, Paid Dues is back. 

The independent hip-hop festival founded by South Central rapper Murs announced Wednesday it will return to Los Angeles in September. 

Lil Wayne and Ab-Soul will headline the two-day festival that also will feature Raekwon & Ghostface, Freddie Gibbs, Prhyme, Nipsey Hussle, Rapsody and the Cool Kids. 

Launched in 2006 at the Shrine Expo Center, the hip-hop festival moved to the Inland Empire and toured the country annually until 2013. The resurrected event will take place Sept. 16-17 at Pershing Square.

Tickets go on sale Saturday through Eventbrite, with a pre-sale set for Friday morning. 

