TV Academy announces which awards will be handed out during Primetime, Creative Arts Emmys

Get your Emmys ballot ready — the Television Academy has announced which categories will be awarded during this year's 69th Primetime Emmy Awards and the separate Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The main event will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17 and will be hosted by "The Late Show" star Stephen Colbert. Prizes will be awarded to comedy and drama series, limited series, reality competition, variety talk and sketch, television movie, acting, directing, and writing during the live telecast on CBS.

HBO's "Westworld" and NBC's "Saturday Night Live" lead the nominees with 22 nods apiece, a total that includes several below-the-line categories to be doled out at the two Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies the week before.

Honoring artistic and technical achievements that could make or break your play-at-home ballot, the Creative Arts Emmys will be held in the same venue on two consecutive nights on Sept. 9 and 10. They'll be put together for one show, produced by Bob Bain, that will air on FXX on Sept. 16.

The first night will cover categories that include animation, choreography, cinematography, costuming, make-up, hairstyling, documentary and nonfiction awards, editing, lighting, sound-mixing, technical direction, variety special and some writing awards.

The second night will lean more heavily on front-of-the camera talent, awarding the likes of guest actors and actresses and stunt work, in addition to children's programs, commercials, main title designs and theme music, music composition and supervision, prosthetic makeup and additional sound and editing categories.

For a complete list of this year's nominees, click here. Here's the complete list of the awards being handed out during the Primetime Emmys telecast: