Quentin Tarantino could bring the Manson family murders to the big screen

|Nardine Saad
Quentin Tarantino is reportedly developing a film about the Manson family murders.
Because conspiracy theories and mass slayings sound like perfect fodder for a Tarantino film, no?
The unique take on L.A.'s grisly 1969 murders is said to be written by Tarantino, who is putting the finishing touches on the script and is talking to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence to fill out the cast, the Hollywood Reporter said.
Weinstein Co. producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein, who have produced several of the director's films, are also involved, THR reported. The schedule is expected to come together before Labor Day with plans to shoot in 2018.
It's not clear what part of the Manson saga the genre-blending filmmaker is focusing on, or whether it's a historical account or an interpretation in the vein of his 2009 World War II drama "Inglourious Basterds."
If the project comes to fruition, it would be the "Hateful Eight" director's ninth feature film and his first movie to be based on true events. However, the two-time Oscar-winning screenwriter has a storied history of unfinished projects.
Cult leader Charles Manson and several of his followers were convicted of killing "Valley of the Dolls" actress Sharon Tate, who was married to filmmaker Roman Polanski and eight months pregnant at the time, and six other people during a brutal rampage over two nights in August 1969. Prosecutors said Manson was trying to incite a race war that he believed was prophesied in the Beatles song "Helter Skelter."
Manson is serving a life sentence in California State Prison in Corcoran. He was initially sentenced to death, but a 1972 ruling by the California Supreme Court found the state’s death penalty law at the time unconstitutional, and his sentence was changed to life in prison with the possibility of parole. As of January, he has been denied parole 12 times.