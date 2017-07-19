Fleetwood Mac becomes first band to be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year

Fleetwood Mac, shown performing Sunday in Los Angeles at the Classic West festival, is the Reocrding Academy's choice for 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year

Fleetwood Mac will be feted next year as the Recording Academy’s 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year, an honor that will be extended to the veteran group in conjunction with the 60th Grammy Awards ceremony.

Fleetwood Mac is the first group to be recognized at the annual event that singles out musicians both for their artistry and their philanthropic contributions. Previous honorees include Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Paul Simon, Bonnie Raitt, Quincy Jones, Luciano Pavarotti and Stevie Wonder.

The Person of the Year dinner is a fundraiser that generates support for MusiCares programs assisting musicians in need of housing, transportation, instrument or equipment issues, medical treatment, food and other services.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be the first band to receive the MusiCares Person of the Year award,” founding member and drummer Mick Fleetwood said in a statement. “Independently and together, we all set off on a journey to spend our lives as artists, songwriters, and musicians.

"None of us did it alone and there were plenty of helping hands along the way," Fleetwood said, "so we applaud and celebrate MusiCares’ guiding principles of giving musicians a helping hand and a place to turn in times of need. We are very appreciative of this recognition.”

Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow, in the same statement, said, “Our 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute is a celebration of firsts — the first time our annual signature gala will be held in New York City in 15 years, and the first time in the benefit’s history that we will honor a band. This excitement is only matched by the genuine thrill and privilege of paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac.”

The tribute typically incorporates performance and testimonials from other musicians, although no participants for the Fleetwood Mac ceremony have been announced yet. In recent years, the annual event has raised in excess of $7 million for the MusiCares Foundation.