Solange brings healing to FYF Fest with jubilant celebration of black joy

Festivals, at their core, are about escapism — getting lost in the music, discovering new talents, forgetting about the often sluggish rigors of daily life.

Solange demanded more for her set at FYF Fest on Sunday night.

“I want y’all to sing it away,” she instructed during her cathartic self-care anthem “Cranes in the Sky.”

Dressed in red from head to toe — the entirety of her eight-piece band were washed in matching hues — Solange’s real focus was on healing, which anchored her arresting breakout album, “A Seat at the Table.”

Arriving as debates on race relations and law enforcement were a flashpoint in a divisive presidential election, Solange’s confessional autobiography on being black in America provided a much-needed salve. It was one of 2016's most ambitious works.

Choreographed and composed completely by the singer, Solange’s set was an unbridled celebration of black joy that matched the album’s urgency.

Amid a backdrop of imposing geometric figures that looked like a blood moon and a pyramid, Solange and her band fluidly moved through an hourlong show that was a breathtaking watch for anyone who has followed her bumpy journey from sassy, teen-pop-R&B to artful savant.

Much of the night was centered on her triumphant “A Seat at the Table.”

Delicate album opener “Rise” was extended here with the singer and her two backing vocalists moving their bodies in unison as they reached for higher notes before the lush organs and guitars of “Weary” kicked in.

For “Mad,” a bouncy soul record exploring the frustration of being pegged as the “angry black woman,” she let out a releasing howl that was matched by a number of women in the crowd and she brought the audience to a standstill when she unpacked "Don't Touch My Hair."



Solange was at her best when she and her band turned the stage into a jam session. She erupted into joy while unpacking her jazzy, jubilant number “F.U.B.U.” as a line of trumpet and saxophone players shimmed onstage. She entered the crowd to sing an entire verse with a black female fan, further speaking to the album’s aim to connect directly to the black experience.

“A Seat at the Table” was the first time many heard her outside of the shadow of her mega-star sister Beyoncé. It's understandable, but a shame considering she’s been putting out eclectic records since she was a teen. She touched on some of her early work during Sunday's show.



She riffed on the “Proud Family” theme she wrote at 15 (it featured her sister’s group, Destiny’s Child) to the delight of her most ardent fans and offered a more stripped-down, almost sensuous take of “T.O.N.Y.” from her eclectic “Sol-Angel and the Hadley Street Dreams.”



It was remarkable seeing the showwoman she's become, masterfully leading the band through a myriad of sonic breakdowns and improvising with her vocalists.

“I feel so much gratitude that I’ve been able to evolve and experiment,” she acknowledged before diving into "Losing You," the sticky dance-R&B gem that served as her breakout single.

