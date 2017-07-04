Sony drops viral teaser for 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' re-release

Melinda Dillon and Carey Guffey in a scene from the 1977 sci-fi thriller "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."

In case you forgot to mark your calendar, Monday was World UFO Day – and to celebrate, Sony Pictures dropped a little treat for film buffs and flying-saucer buffs alike.

The studio uploaded a video entitled “This Means Something” to its YouTube page, interspersing imagery from Steven Spielberg's 1977 classic "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" with audio from an early scene in which air traffic controllers track a plane that suddenly vanishes. The video included a link to a website, www.WeAreStillNotAlone.com, with a sign-up form for "updates on UFO sightings."

So what did it mean?

Some speculated that the cryptic piece of marketing could be the studio's coy way of hinting at a reboot or sequel to "Close Encounters," which starred Richard Dreyfuss as a suburban dad who becomes caught up in a mystery involving alien visitors.

In fact, according to Variety, the video is a teaser for a planned one-week theatrical re-release of the film slated for September in honor of its 40th anniversary.

Released Nov. 16, 1977 – just months after another little sci-fi film called "Star Wars" – "Close Encounters" grossed more than $300 million and was nominated for eight Academy Awards.

Watch the teaser here: