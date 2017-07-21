Stephen Colbert visits the Moscow hotel room where alleged Trump 'pee pee tape' was recorded

With "The Late Show" nearing the end of its Russia Week, host Stephen Colbert finally got to the real reason for the trip: investigating the storied video that he has dubbed "the pee pee tape."

On Thursday's episode, viewers watched as Colbert visited the presidential suite of the Moscow Ritz-Carlton to find the recording that allegedly shows President Trump watching two prostitutes urinate on a bed. The recording by Russian spies had been detailed in the now-infamous dossier that was leaked in January, but it was never confirmed.

"Back in January, 10 days before Donald Trump was inaugurated, a document was leaked containing allegations that Trump has deep financial ties to Russia, that his campaign was being supported by the Russian government and that the Russians had compromising videos of Donald Trump watching prostitutes urinate on a bed in the Moscow Ritz-Carlton presidential suite," Colbert said. "It was a bombshell."

Trump has denied the tape is real, but that didn't deter Colbert from looking into it.

After unsuccessfully trying to bait Moscow citizens, Colbert sat down with Andrei Soldatov, a Russian surveillance expert and Kremlin critic who admitted that he has heard the rumors of the recording but couldn't confirm its existence.

So the investigation continued, with Colbert revealing that he rented the suite where the alleged extracurricular activities occurred.

"The room we've heard so much about, yet no one has come to check it out. I don't know why," Colbert said. "When you're in this room, I don't know how to describe it; it's soaked in history. It just washes over you. It's not even like it's in the past; you're in history. You're in it."

In the end, no evidence of the tape was found.