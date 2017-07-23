Techno takes the late shift at FYF

After two days of circling the FYF grounds at Exposition Park (and with, as one's hamstrings will surely remind you, one full day left to go), an after-party is probably the last thing on anyone's mind.

But as downtown L.A.'s underground club music scene has grown into a stable, choice-packed circuit every weekend, FYF has risen to the occasion.

This year, a range of excellent and challenging producers played long sets that took fans from a daytime idyll into nighttime ambience. For a few, that even meant sneaking off to a late-night warehouse for one more round.

As the sun went down over the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the producers Avalon Emerson and Daniel Avery brought mercurial, alien moods to the Woods stage. Each can fit neatly into a traditional techno environment, but they're album artists at heart, and think hard about how long sets can find a plot line.

Around the corner at the Outer Space, a triple-team of DJ Harvey, Horse Meat Disco and Young Marco had brighter, major-key vibes on their decks, and played off each other's sensibilities.

Coupled with Nicolas Jaar's sous-vide approach to live club music (a very slow boil, perfect execution, a mighty payoff at the end) on the Trees stage outside, FYF's growing adeptness with edgy dance music could be a promising direction going forward, maybe even part of a push to transform more of the city's nightlife.

Frank Ocean was the story of the night, to be sure. But as the day's margaritas turned into night's strobe-lit abandon, some fans weren't quite ready to go home.

At a Skid Row warehouse very early on Sunday morning, Emerson and Young Marco played another sort-of-sanctioned late-night gig. It was packed and smoky and maybe a little overwhelming after a long day, but watching their music transition from Goldenvoice-approved professionalism back into downtown grit was like going back in time to when FYF felt a little on edge.

It was a very fond memory.

