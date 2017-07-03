'Tedious.' 'Stale.' 'Ugly croaks': All the times The Times got Jim Morrison and the Doors all wrong

The Doors -- from left: John Densmore, Robbie Krieger, Ray Manzarek and Jim Morrison -- pose in an undated publicity photo.

Even if hindsight is 20/20, it's fair to say the Los Angeles Times was never too keen on the Doors, at least not during the band's explosive rise out of L.A. in the mid-1960s.

In honor of today's anniversary of frontman Jim Morrison's death in 1971, we revisited our archives to see how we reviewed the hometown heroes' local live performances in the '60s and '70s. It wasn't pretty.

"Perhaps Morrison should give up performing, which seems to be an effort for him, and concentrate on reciting and writing poetry," Donna Chick wrote in The Times in 1968.

Ouch.

Here are all the times we got the Doors wrong (or right, depending on your perspective).

John Mendelson, reviewing a show at Aquarius Theatre, July 21, 1969:

" …an hour and a half of music and/or theatrics that was best described as dull."

"[Morrison’s] singing was quite timid. Each of the many times he confronted a vocal part above his ever-diminishing range he crept cautiously into a lower register, thus avoiding the ugly croaks that were once so much a part of his singing and rendering such screamers as 'Light My Fire' quite unmoving."

"Ray Manzarek, resplendent in a sweaty undershirt, contributed his usual pedestrian organ attempting throughout the show to deafen where he couldn’t excite."

Linda Matthews, reviewing a show at Shrine Auditorium, Dec. 23, 1967: