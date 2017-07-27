Kesha finds redemption in new song: 'The past can't haunt me if I don't let it'

For Kesha, "Learn to Let Go" is not just an aptly titled track off her upcoming "Rainbow" LP.

"It's become one of my mantras over the last few years," she said in a remarkably uplifting letter that the singer published Thursday to accompany a new video for the song. (This is her new M.O., it would seem.)

"Learn to Let Go," which Kesha co-wrote alongside her mother, Pebe Sebert, is a heartrending chronicle of redemption.

"Had a boogeyman under my bed/ Putting crazy thoughts inside my head," she sings, while real home-video footage of a whimsical young Kesha cuts between clips of a grown Kesha frolicking through the forest. The chorus rings like a self-empowered anthem: "The past can't haunt me if I don't let it."

"My mom is always telling me how you have to learn to accept that you can’t try to control everything," she wrote in the letter. "When you realize that you are not the one in control and you stop holding onto regrets ― it’s liberating.

"Your past only has as much effect on your future as you want it to," Kesha continued. "It’s about embracing your past, but not letting it define you."

Her new album, "Rainbow," will be released Aug. 11.