Ava DuVernay unveils the first trailer for 'A Wrinkle in Time' at D23 Expo

A movie trailer was one of the star attractions at D23, the Disney fan expo in Anaheim, as attendees got their first look at Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time," the science-fiction tale of a girl's adventures in a parallel universe.

The film's director, Ava DuVernay, presented the nearly two-minute clip at the event. And for the legions of diehard fans of the book on which the film is based — the Newbery Medal-winning novel of the same name by Madeleine L'Engle — it likely will not disappoint.

The trailer shows Storm Reid as the smart and fierce young Meg, the girl who must venture into otherworldly realms to save her father. Oprah Winfrey plays Mrs. Which, her supernatural guide, who tells the young Meg: "Be a warrior." Scenes of fantasy, time travel and unsettling suburban settings were featured.

DuVernay told the crowd at D23 she was drawn to L'Engle's beloved 1963 novel for a variety of reasons.

"The thing that attracted me to the project is that I saw myself in it, and I saw so many different kinds of people in it," she said. "It's a family story wrapped in an epic adventure, where you see worlds you've never seen before."

Winfrey, who also was in attendance at the event, said she hadn't read the book when DuVernay first approached her about the role.

"When Ava mentioned it to me and told me it was a character who is one of the wisest women in the universe," she said, "and is an angelic, celestial being who is going to get to wear amazing costumes and get to work with Reese [Witherspoon] and Mindy [Kaling] as part of the Mrs. team — who wouldn’t say yes to that?"

The film debuts March 9.

Times staff writer Josh Rottenberg contributed to this report.