Tiffany Haddish clarifies controversial Bill Cosby remarks: 'I'm not afraid of the Big Bad Wolf'

Actress Tiffany Haddish has clarified her remarks about wanting to work with Bill Cosby.

A joke that Tiffany Haddish recently told The Los Angeles Times has backfired on the breakout star of the new film "Girls Night."

Talking to The Times' Tre'vell Anderson, Haddish credited Bill Cosby as a comedy inspiration, seemingly unfazed by the multiple sexual-abuse allegations levied against the beleaguered, 80-year-old TV legend.

"I still want to work with Bill Cosby, I don't care," she told The Times earlier this month. "I'll drink the juice. I'll take a nap. I don't give a damn. But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something."

Her remarks raised eyebrows and ire on social media, with some fans questioning her intentions and a New York magazine story noting that the actress "seems to have wandered into 'problematic fave' territory."