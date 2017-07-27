Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Hulu lands ABC's popular '90s programming block TGIF
- TV Academy announces which awards will be handed out during Primetime, Creative Arts Emmys
- Woody Allen's 'Wonder Wheel' to complete Amazon's turn to full-service distribution
- Mick Jagger releases two new, politically charged singles
- Katy Perry to host 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
Tiffany Haddish clarifies controversial Bill Cosby remarks: 'I'm not afraid of the Big Bad Wolf'
|James Reed
A joke that Tiffany Haddish recently told The Los Angeles Times has backfired on the breakout star of the new film "Girls Night."
Talking to The Times' Tre'vell Anderson, Haddish credited Bill Cosby as a comedy inspiration, seemingly unfazed by the multiple sexual-abuse allegations levied against the beleaguered, 80-year-old TV legend.
"I still want to work with Bill Cosby, I don't care," she told The Times earlier this month. "I'll drink the juice. I'll take a nap. I don't give a damn. But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something."
Her remarks raised eyebrows and ire on social media, with some fans questioning her intentions and a New York magazine story noting that the actress "seems to have wandered into 'problematic fave' territory."
On Thursday, Haddish attempted to clarify those comments while speaking on a panel at the Television Critics Assn.'s summer press tour in Beverly Hills.
"What I said was a joke," she said, noting that when you're expected to be funny in promotional interviews, there are risks. "You're going to say some bad jokes."
Haddish said her point had been that "I'm not afraid to do anything. I'm not afraid of any kind of job. I'm not afraid to play any kind of girl as long as it doesn't compromise my morals....
"I've been through things. I've been victimized," she added. "I don't agree with what he did or anything, but, at the end of the day, I'm not afraid of the Big Bad Wolf. That's what I was trying to say, and I was trying to do it in a humorous way."
Times staff writer Sarah Rodman contributed to this report.