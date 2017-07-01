Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' scheduled for takeoff with 'Oblivion' director at the helm

It's been a month since Tom Cruise first confirmed the news that a "Top Gun" sequel was finally in the works and Paramount released even more details about the upcoming release on Friday.

"Top Gun: Maverick" has been cleared for landing on July 12, 2019 and a familiar face has signed on to helm the film with "The Mummy" star, Deadline reported.

Joseph Kosinski, who worked with Cruise on post-apocalyptic sci-fi film "Oblivion" in 2013, will direct the sequel featuring Cruise reprising the role of Maverick.

Deadline also reported that there are four credited screenwriters on the script for "Top Gun: Maverick" -- Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz.

Scheduled for release over 33 years after the previous film's debut, little is known about the plot of the sequel beyond Cruise's character serving as a flight instructor for hot-shot pilots.

Cruise did excitedly confirm in an interview last month that the film would include both aircraft carriers and jets, so fans have that to look forward to.