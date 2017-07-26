'Sounds like cowardice': Trump's transgender military policy sparks celebrity scorn

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'Sounds like cowardice':Trump's transgender military policy sparks Hollywood scorn
- 'Wonder Woman' sequel nabs 2019 release date
- Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee call out Venezuelan president for using 'Despacito' to push agenda
- Nine years in the making: Chrissy Teigen blocked by Trump on Twitter
- Netflix invests in Matt Groening's 'Disenchantment'
President Trump announced Wednesday via Twitter that he had decided to reverse the Obama administration's decision to allow transgender people to serve openly in the armed forces.
“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail," the president tweeted.
A 2016 study commissioned by the Pentagon found that Obama's decision could increase military medical spending anywhere from $2.4 million to $8.4 million annually, a 0.13% increase over current medical spending.
Some celebs were incensed by Trump's decision, taking to their own social media accounts to voice both their fury and support for the trans community.
Trump bars transgender people from serving 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military >>