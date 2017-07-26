'Sounds like cowardice': Trump's transgender military policy sparks celebrity scorn

President Trump announced Wednesday via Twitter that he had decided to reverse the Obama administration's decision to allow transgender people to serve openly in the armed forces.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail," the president tweeted.

A 2016 study commissioned by the Pentagon found that Obama's decision could increase military medical spending anywhere from $2.4 million to $8.4 million annually, a 0.13% increase over current medical spending.

Some celebs were incensed by Trump's decision, taking to their own social media accounts to voice both their fury and support for the trans community.

