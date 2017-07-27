Turns out Larry David and Bernie Sanders are related!

Turns out "Saturday Night Live" was on to something when it cast Larry David to play Sen. Bernie Sanders.

During his freewheeling appearance Wednesday at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Beverly Hills to promote the upcoming ninth season of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," David revealed that the resemblance is rooted in reality: Sanders is a distant relative.

"He's in the line ... like a third cousin, or something," he said.

The genealogical discovery comes courtesy of David's appearance in an upcoming episode of the PBS series "Finding Your Roots."

"I was very happy about that," David said. "I figured there was some connection."

David played Sanders on "Saturday Night Live" through the 2015-16 election cycle and also appeared alongside the senator on the late-night sketch show.

It's the kind of family secret that David isn't ashamed to admit.

"I love Bernie, yes," David said. "I love Bernie."