Matt Damon gets punched right in the face in George Clooney's 'Suburbicon' trailer

In George Clooney's latest directorial effort, "Suburbicon," the pleasantries of a 1950s town are undone when a home invasion exposes the community's criminal subculture and racial tensions.

And Matt Damon's Gardner Lodge gets stuck in the thick of it -- defending his young son, making death threats, killing mobsters and getting popped square in his bespectacled face at the office -- as seen in the first trailer that Paramount unveiled Thursday.

Did we mention this is a comedy? The dark, screwball kind from the minds of screenwriters Clooney and frequent collaborators Ethan and Joel Coen and Grant Heslov? Well, it is, in case that wasn't clear from the previous description.

"These animals took everything from us," a blood-splattered Gardner tells his son Nicky (Noah Jupe) at the dinner table. "I have to make decisions like what's best for the family."

After Gardner's wife is murdered, he invites "Auntie Margaret" (Julianne Moore) to come live in the manicured suburban community to help with his son. Meanwhile, he gets mixed up with a loan shark that sets him on the warpath of a formidable, coffee-swilling collector named Roger (Oscar Isaac).

The film is based on a script that the Coen brothers wrote years ago that Clooney found, and they agreed to have him direct it, according to Moore.

Paramount acquired the U.S. rights to the film, billed as a comedy, crime and mystery, at the Berlin Film Festival last year. It will be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and hits theaters on Oct. 27.