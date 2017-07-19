Jimmy Kimmel 'apologizes' for jokes about Caitlyn Jenner's transition

Caitlyn Jenner is calling out late-night TV hosts for their "jokes" about her gender identity.

Although the 67-year-old reality star made her first-ever "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" appearance on Tuesday night, Kimmel has been cracking jokes at her expense for years.

Long before Jenner publicly announced her gender transition in 2015, the topic of Bruce Jenner's decidedly "feminine" cosmetic preferences (i.e., plastic surgery, hairstyle, etc.) were punch lines to many a late-night one-liner.

"It had been hammered all over the media for the longest time," Jenner said during Tuesday's taping. "In fact, guys like you, making some jokes."

She raised an eyebrow to Kimmel.

"Right, but we didn't know what was happening! We thought you were just vain," Kimmel quipped, adding as an aside, "Sorry about that, by the way."

"No, it's quite all right," Jenner replied, before lobbing a zinger of her own.

"Now he's gonna apologize!" she said to the audience. "But I accept your apology. I don't know if you saw it, but when I was on Jimmy Fallon, I gave him a really hard time."



"Well, he deserves it," Kimmel cracked. "He said some really terrible things about you."

Jenner agreed but let Kimmel know where he stands with her: "You've always been my favorite."