Watch a live stream of O.J. Simpson's parole hearing

The Los Angeles Times will stream the parole hearing live online (below). A slew of news stations and even ESPN will broadcast coverage as well.

O.J. Simpson is up for parole for the second time since 2008, and because of high interest in all things O.J., whose murder trial launched a new era in court coverage, the hearing will be broadcast by numerous outlets starting at 10 a.m. PDT Thursday.

The 70-year-old former football star will testify via video conference for 30 to 45 minutes. Four members of the parole board will vote on his fate, with two other members joining in if there is 2-2 tie. A 3-3 tie would lead to another hearing in January. Typically the parole board has seven members, but Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's seventh appointee is not available until after the hearing.

The victim of the botched robbery Simpson was convicted for is expected to testify on Simpson's behalf, and a decision on parole is anticipated to come Thursday.

Simpson, who was acquitted in 1995 of the slayings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, was sentenced in 2008 to nine to 33 years in prison for a 2007 kidnapping and armed robbery in a Las Vegas hotel. Simpson was granted parole on five of the 12 charges in 2013; now he is seeking parole on the other seven. Because he was facing a minimum sentence of nine years, this is the first time he is eligible for release.

Simpson has reportedly been a model prisoner.

Times staff writer David Montero contributed to this report.