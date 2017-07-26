'Wonder Woman' sequel nabs 2019 release date

Rest easy, citizens. Diana Prince will soon return to save us all.

Warner Bros. announced Tuesday night that the planned "Wonder Woman" sequel starring Comic-Con darling Gal Gadot and potentially helmed by Patty Jenkins will be landing in theaters Dec. 13, 2019.

"Wonder Woman" stormed theaters in June with glowing critical reviews, earning $103 million in its opening weekend and going on to gross more than $780 million worldwide (and counting).

The film is the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman (ousting Phyllida Lloyd's "Mamma Mia!" for the honor) and the most successful DC Extended Universe film to date.

If you can't wait two years for more Wonder Woman, Gadot's character will appear in "Justice League" alongside her DC cohorts when the film opens Nov. 19.

Check out the new footage of "Justice League" released at San Diego Comic-Con, below.