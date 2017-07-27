Woody Allen's 'Wonder Wheel' to complete Amazon's turn to full-service distribution

Thursday it was announced that Woody Allen’s latest film “Wonder Wheel” will have its world premiere as the closing night film at this year’s the New York Film Festival. The film stars Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple and James Belushi in a story set around Coney Island in the 1950s.

But that wasn’t the only Allen item of the day. Variety reported that “Wonder Wheel” will also be the first film fully distributed by Amazon when it opens in theaters on December 1. The company has already made fast inroads to the movie business, winning Academy Awards this year for “Manchester by the Sea” and “The Salesman,” but has up to now worked with established distribution partners such as Roadside Attractions or Bleecker Street to help get those movies into theaters.

Amazon released Allen’s 2016 film “Café Society,” starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart and Steve Carell in partnership with Lionsgate. Amazon also released Allen’s 6-part “Crisis In Six Scenes,” in which he starred alongside Elaine May and Miley Cyrus, late last year via their Prime Video streaming service.

The move by Amazon is yet another way the company is distinguishing itself in relation to streaming service rival Netflix. Where Netflix has been seen as increasingly pulling back from theatrical distribution, opting for either extremely limited or no theatrical release at all of its titles to drive viewers to its own platform, this latest push by Amazon renews their commitment to traditional theatrical releases.

The New York Film Festival slot for “Wonder Wheel” also sews up Amazon taking the three marquee spots at the NYFF. Previously announced, Richard Linklater’s “Last Flag Flying” will open the festival and Todd Haynes' “Wonderstruck,” which premiered at this year's Cannes film festival, will show in the centerpiece slot.

Other upcoming Amazon titles include Mike White’s “Brad’s Status,” starring Ben Stiller, and Luca Guadagnino’s remake of “Suspiria” starring Dakota Johnson.