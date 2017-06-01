What were your earliest memories of going to the movies? Here are ours

The Golden Age of the multiplex is in the past. Or is it? Theater owners are luring a new generation with upgraded screens and snacks. And even with the rising prices, tech distractions and rude patrons, there are still many pleasures to be had at the cinema.

The L.A. Times film staff reminisced about their buttered-popcorn-scented memories and how the theater-going experience (sticky floors and all) made them fall for that old cinematic magic.

Tomorrow, as a sneak preview of Sunday's print section, we'll unveil online our tribute to the movie house: a look at the past, present and future of moviegoing.