Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Mary-Louise Parker's nanny arrested for illegally withdrawing funds
- Late-night turns up the heat on Sean Spicer
- Watch Chris Cornell's final music video made before his death
- 'Downton Abbey' movie production slated for 2018
- 'Supernatural' universe celebrates word of 'Wayward Daughters' spin-off
- 'Star Wars' Han Solo movie loses directors due to 'creative differences'
- Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting -- and here are 5 reasons why we wish he wouldn't
- Sen. Kamala Harris' Spotify playlist proves she has great taste
On Tuesday's late-night TV, Sean Spicer and America feel the heat
|Robert Lloyd
It was hot Tuesday out West in America. How hot was it? The fact that no late-night talk show studio audience knew to ask that question -- as one, out loud -- when the subject was raised demonstrates just how far we have fallen as a nation since Johnny Carson ruled the air.
Well, how hot was it? It was so hot, said Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show," that "the cartoon sun from the weather reports is staying home in the air conditioning." It was so hot that planes were grounded in Phoenix (something about heat creating lower air density, reducing the amount of lift). "This could be the disaster that finally convinces skeptics that climate change is real. A layover in Phoenix."
It was so hot at the airport, said Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," that "United was dragging passengers down a Slip'N Slide."
"You know who's really feeling the heat?" Colbert asked. ("Who?" his audience failed to ask.) Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary. "He's feeling the spicy heat."
Spicer, whose recent absences from the press room podium may become permanent, presided Monday over a briefing at which no cameras or even audio recordings were permitted. Colbert called that a "big change from his usual press briefings, where only information is prohibited."
Spicer's explanation that "there are days where we decide that the president's voice should be the only one who speaks for the administration" prompted Colbert to point out that Spicer's "whole job is speaking for the administration. That's like Chef Boyardee saying there are days when we decide that people should make their own canned ravioli."
A Washington Post report that the White House might rotate spokespersons "in part to prevent the president from growing bored or angry at his press secretary" prompted this Colbert-as-Trump remark: "I can't stay mad at you if you're out of my sight for a couple of minutes because I lack object permanence." Developmental psychologists everywhere must have nodded in satisfaction.
On Seth Meyers' "Late Night," staff writer Amber Ruffin made Spicer's if-a-tree-falls-in-the-forest press briefing part of her recurring "Amber Says What" segment.
"I heard that … he didn't allow cameras or recording devices and I was, like, 'What?' Then I realized even when he answers on camera, I'm still, like, 'What?'"
"I love this spin," said Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," regarding reports that Spicer would be moving to a more senior position. "Basically what is happening is Trump is firing Sean Spicer, but he doesn't want to fire him because it would be admitting he hired another doofus. It's the White House equivalent of telling the kids you sent Fluffy to a farm upstate to run around."
Fallon had nearly the same joke, calling it "the political version of saying someone's moving to a farm upstate. 'Say goodbye to Rusty, Rusty's moving to a farm upstate.'"
Rusty, Fluffy, take your pick. There's something in it.