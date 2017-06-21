On Tuesday's late-night TV, Sean Spicer and America feel the heat

It was hot Tuesday out West in America. How hot was it? The fact that no late-night talk show studio audience knew to ask that question -- as one, out loud -- when the subject was raised demonstrates just how far we have fallen as a nation since Johnny Carson ruled the air.

Well, how hot was it? It was so hot, said Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show," that "the cartoon sun from the weather reports is staying home in the air conditioning." It was so hot that planes were grounded in Phoenix (something about heat creating lower air density, reducing the amount of lift). "This could be the disaster that finally convinces skeptics that climate change is real. A layover in Phoenix."

It was so hot at the airport, said Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," that "United was dragging passengers down a Slip'N Slide."

"You know who's really feeling the heat?" Colbert asked. ("Who?" his audience failed to ask.) Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary. "He's feeling the spicy heat."

Spicer, whose recent absences from the press room podium may become permanent, presided Monday over a briefing at which no cameras or even audio recordings were permitted. Colbert called that a "big change from his usual press briefings, where only information is prohibited."

Spicer's explanation that "there are days where we decide that the president's voice should be the only one who speaks for the administration" prompted Colbert to point out that Spicer's "whole job is speaking for the administration. That's like Chef Boyardee saying there are days when we decide that people should make their own canned ravioli."

A Washington Post report that the White House might rotate spokespersons "in part to prevent the president from growing bored or angry at his press secretary" prompted this Colbert-as-Trump remark: "I can't stay mad at you if you're out of my sight for a couple of minutes because I lack object permanence." Developmental psychologists everywhere must have nodded in satisfaction.