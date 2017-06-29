Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art
'Like every woman you've married hasn't had a face lift': Celebs react to Trump's 'Morning Joe' tweets
|Emily Mae Czachor
An unamused MSNBC released an official statement Thursday morning in response to Trump's "petty personal attacks" on "Morning Joe" co-hosts (and real-life couple) Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.
Trump tweeted early Thursday: “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”
"Morning Joe" became a trending topic on Twitter almost instantaneously, with Trump's comments inciting outraged celebrities who feel like enough is enough.
Teigen's husband, John Legend, also weighed in, frankly noting the kind of leader America has elected. He also lobbed a zinger at First Lady Melania Trump's waned intentions to combat cyberbullying: