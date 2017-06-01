Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Ariana Grande's star-studded Manchester benefit concert sells out in minutes
Ariana Grande's benefit concert for Manchester bombing victims has sold out in minutes.
Tickets for Sunday's Ariana Grande & Friends: One Love Manchester show, which features a star-studded lineup, went on sale on Thursday and were bought up with haste. The rush prompted Ticketmaster to reopen registration to accommodate fans who were at Grande's ill-fated May 22 concert in which 22 people died and dozens more were injured in a suicide bombing.
A fake Twitter account for the event incorrectly tweeted that tickets were gone in 6 minutes, a rep for Ticketmaster said. The ticket seller set aside 14,200 tickets for people who were at the May 22 concert, and more than 25,000 people applied for them — 10,000 of which were unscrupulous applications.
So the online retailer is extending Thursday's deadline "to ensure that tickets go to the actual fans and not the opportunists or touts who have also been applying for free tickets."
"We want to give all fans who were at the show, regardless of where they bought their tickets, every opportunity to register for One Love Manchester, so we have opened up the registration again today, until 2 pm," a Ticketmaster rep said in the statement.
Those who attended the May 22 show have been offered free tickets upon verification of their original tickets. Otherwise, the price is $52.
"Ticketmaster was unsurprisingly met with remarkable demand for One Love Manchester tickets we had on sale this morning – 140,000 fans were on the website and our call center was buzzing," Ticketmaster said. "With over 450,000 searches on our site for One Love Manchester over the last 24 hours, demand was always going to be extremely high. We are happy to report that there are thousands of fans who successfully purchased tickets during the general onsale."
The pop star's Grandaritour, Inc. will donate the net proceeds from the concert to the British Red Cross Society for its Manchester Emergency Fund supporting the families of the attack. The amount is expected to exceed $2.5 million, Ticketmaster said.
The show will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, which accommodates 50,000 when configured for a music event. Manchester Arena, where the bombing took place, seated 22,000.
Grande assembled an impressive slate of musicians for the concert, which features Justin Bieber, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Katy Perry, Take That, Usher, Robbie Williams and Pharrell Williams. Those who can't make it to the show can view it on a livestream, details of which will be announced later.
The former Nickelodeon star had promised a swift return to Manchester to spend time with fans and put on the benefit. Almost immediately after the attack, she returned home to Florida and suspended her Dangerous Woman tour through June 5, which affected seven shows. She is expected to resume the tour June 7 in Paris.
Arcade Fire goes 'Live From Death Valley' in cryptic new video
|August Brown
Arcade Fire continued its week of releasing mysterious new material, with an eerily uneventful video stream claiming its "Live From Death Valley."
The video, posted on a link from the band's main website, shows a billboard with mountain-themed art that lines up exactly with the desert topography behind it, a scrolling billboard with the new song title "Everything Now" in various languages, along with some cheap TV chyrons and a logo for the new single. One of the graphics frequently flips to say "Lie" instead of "Live," so something is likely intentionally amiss here.
That new disco-driven track first surfaced via a Twitter account (likely run by the band) meant to evoke a Russian spambot. The track also was sold as a 12-inch single at Barcelona's Primavera Sound festival.
While Arcade Fire hasn't made a formal album announcement, the band did announce that it had signed to Columbia Records, leaving longtime former label Merge Records. The group's last full-length album was 2013's "Reflektor."
Watch Kenneth Branagh as Poirot in first trailer for 'Murder on the Orient Express'
|Mark Olsen
The first trailer has been released for the upcoming adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic whodunit mystery “Murder on the Orient Express." Kenneth Branagh is directing the film and stars as the fastidious Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.
The screenplay is credited to Michael Green, who is having quite a year, having also worked on “Logan,” “Alien: Covenant,” “Blade Runner 2049” and the TV series “American Gods.”
In the “Murder” story, a group of passengers are all stranded on a snowbound train and soon everyone is a suspect following the mysterious death of a fellow traveler. The cast includes Penelope Cruz. Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad, Olivia Colman, Leslie Odom Jr., Lucy Boynton and Derek Jacobi.
Sidney Lumet directed a 1974 adaptation of the book that featured a similar all-star cast. Albert Finney played Poirot alongside Ingrid Bergman, Vanessa Redgrave, Lauren Bacall, Sean Connery, John Gielgud, Martin Balsam, Jacqueline Bisset, Michael York, Anthony Perkins and Richard Widmark. Bergman won her third Oscar with the film.
"Murder on the Orient Express" is in theaters Nov. 10. The film recently unveiled its first poster.
'Covfefe' reminds Samantha Bee that President Trump really does have the best words
|Chris Barton
It was the typo heard 'round the world.
"Covfefe," a simple goof of the fingers or, if you believe the White House press secretary, a message President Trump and "a small group of people" understood perfectly, transformed all of Twitter into an over-caffeinated writer's room on Tuesday night. So why wouldn't the people paid to do exactly that have a turn as well?
Samantha Bee and her "Full Frontal" staff acquitted themselves nicely during a segment on Wednesday night. "Trump is right, he really does have the best words," Bee enthused, a reference to a line from the campaign trail. "And he spelled it right!"
But Bee primarily celebrated the ridiculousness surrounding the errant message for its unifying effect in the face of recent political turmoil. "For that glorious interlude between midnight and 5 a.m., we were like passengers on the Titanic who decided to say ... it and rock out to the band," she said.
Bee then proceeded to recap the recent presidential trip abroad mixed with footage from "Mad Max: Fury Road" and a stunt from "Jackass," which both make a lot more sense once you see the video.
The segment features actual writer's room profanity as well instead of those three dots above, so we can't embed the clip. But you can watch it here. And may we never speak of covfefe again.
Al Gore on climate change battle: 'The task is to summon political will'
|Kenneth Turan
Late last month, Times film critic Kenneth Turan talked with Al Gore about his upcoming documentary "An Inconvenient Sequel." Much of the film's action centers on the signing of the 2015 Paris climate accord. Later today, President Trump is expected to announce his decision on whether to reverse the U.S. commitment to the the agreement.
IT HAS NOT BEEN a very good year for those concerned with climate change. The U.S. is considering leaving the landmark Paris climate pact, a hostile appointee leads the Environmental Protection Agency and right-wing websites chortle, “Trump’s Latest Move Will Make Al Gore Fry.”
But is Al Gore himself despondent or depressed about it all? Not in the slightest.
“I’ve been inoculated in the year 2000,” he says, combining a burst of genial good humor with a reference to his presidential election loss to George W. Bush. “I now have a resistance to being disheartened, the antibodies are still thriving in my bloodstream.
“As we all learn, one of the hidden secrets of the human condition is we learn the most from our most painful experiences.”
To spend time with Al Gore is to meet a man enough at ease with himself to dress as if for a Senate hearing in white shirt, suit and tie even though he’s in the south of France; a warm, engaged, surprisingly funny individual whose innate courtesy has him personally hang a reporter’s sport coat on a nearby hotel room hanger.
Yes, he does tend to stay on message when he talks (how could he not) and he likes to draw graphs in the air with his hands (“I’m going to get a little geeky for a moment,” he apologizes with a smile, “I’m sorry, it’s a failing”).
But he combines this with good humored self-awareness and a fiercely committed intelligence.
“If you think I’m earnest now, you should have seen me earlier,” he says. “You can’t change who you are. At times I’ve tried, but I’m old enough to stop worrying.” ...
Gore perseveres because of “the sense of mission, if you’ll forgive an overly lofty word,” he says. “It’s a privilege to have a task that justifies pouring every ounce of energy into it, that creates a sense of joy, that gives energy back. This may come off wrong, but it’s like the line one of the runners says in ‘Chariots of Fire.’ ‘When I run I feel God’s pleasure.’ ”
Not that it always makes the battle easier. Given that “it can be difficult for people to wrap their minds around the existential threat we’re facing,” he says, the result is “those of us who work on climate crisis have an internal struggle between hope and despair.
“But the German economist Rudi Dornbusch said, ‘Things take longer to happen than you think they will and then they happen faster than you thought they could.’
“We still have the ability to avoid catastrophic consequences,” Gore insists. “The task is to summon political will.”
Jennifer Garner takes issue with People cover story
|Libby Hill
A People magazine cover story has raised the ire of Jennifer Garner, spurring the "Wakefield" actress to "set the record straight" via her Facebook page.
"It has been brought to my attention that there is a People magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me," Garner wrote Wednesday, referring to a story in the magazine's June 12 issue about her transition to life as a single mother.
"I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorize this article," Garner wrote.
The portion of the People story published online Wednesday cited "an insider" and "a source close to both" Garner and soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck when speculating as to when Garner might begin dating again.
Garner and Affleck separated in June 2015 and filed officially for divorce last month, seeking joint physical and legal custody of their three children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5.
In her Facebook post, Garner took a breezy tone, citing previous experiences with celebrity journalism that resulted in loved ones thinking she had neglected to tell them she was pregnant. ("Geez Louise," the actress exclaimed.)
Garner went on to explain that her action this time was to ensure that her mother's garden club didn't start calling her to demand details for a story the actress states she had no part in.
Geez Louise indeed, Jen.
A spokesperson for People stood behind their story when contacted for comment by The Times.
"People covers Hollywood stars beloved by our audience, and our story on Jennifer Garner is fair and truthful. To be clear, it does not include rumors and does not say she's pregnant. We wish her well."
Update, 10:40 a.m.: This article was updated with a statement from People.
Megyn Kelly scores one-on-one interview with Vladimir Putin for debut of new NBC show
|Nardine Saad
Megyn Kelly already has a major exclusive for NBC: She'll be interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin one-on-one this week.
The former Fox News anchor, who has repeatedly drawn the ire of President Trump and parted ways with Fox this year after 12 years with the network, is already set to moderate a forum with Putin in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Friday as part of the International Economic Forum. Kelly will sit down with the controversial leader afterward.
“So we just got word this morning that President Putin has agreed to sit with yours truly for a one-on-one interview at the conclusion of tomorrow’s forum and I’ll get the chance to ask him directly about these allegations of meddling and the prospect of our two countries working together, and beyond. So, that oughta be fun," she said on NBC's "Today" show on Thursday.
The confab will be part of Kelly's debut on her NBC newsmagazine show, "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly," which launches this Sunday and will be go against CBS' "60 Minutes."
“I’ve never done one of these [newsmagazines] before and I will submit to you that I have my own irreverent style of covering the news,” she told The Times in a recent interview. “I think the whole nature of the show feels a little more cutting edge, a little more dynamic. I think it’s going to take a few more risks. Not risks with the facts but where we go and how we cover these people.”
A Star Is Born: Morgan Freeman turns 80 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I like to play characters who are the absolute opposite of me. I think the farther you get from yourself, the more fun you have because the real you is hidden away. Those are the kind of parts where you can become totally empty and let the character fill you up. That's what I look for -- a role that gives me a chance to be someone completely different.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: No Sweat: Morgan Freeman Slides Into the Director's Chair