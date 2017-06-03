ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Anderson Cooper turns 50 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

I'm just not interested as a viewer in listening to anchors' opinions. It seems like there's an awful lot of yelling, and this year, yelling's been replaced by sarcasm and snarkiness.

Anderson Cooper, 2008

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Going all a-Twitter

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
65°