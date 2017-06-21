ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Chris Pratt turns 38 today

(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
You know, drinking and eating whatever I wanted and partying and having fun. I thought, 'This isn't a bad niche. ... If I can get consistent work as this bumbling kind of fat guy who says funny things and falls down on roller blades and gets really sweaty, why not?'

Chris Pratt, 2014

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Summer Sneaks: The Actors - Saddest turns baddest

Latest updates

