- Corinne Olympios closes the door on 'Bachelor in Paradise'
- Gillian Anderson calls out 'X-Files' for next season's all-male writing staff
- Netflix's 'Sense8' to get the happy ending fans have been wanting
- Kylie and Kendall Jenner wanted to sell you an old Tupac shirt for $125, but not anymore
- Trump's 'Morning Joe' tweets rile outraged celebrities
- Public Enemy releases free new album on its 30th anniversary
- MSNBC calls out President Trump for his disparaging comments on TV hosts
- Seth Meyers takes on President Trump's phony Time cover
A Star Is Born: Fantasia Barrino turns 33 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
It's hard for women ... [especially] in the industry. If you look at some of the greats, they either couldn't keep a good relationship or they were in an abusive one. It was almost like the man was trying to tear that spark out of them. I went through a lot of that. I've been spit on. I've had a black eye. I've dumbed myself down to try to make a relationship work.
Fantasia Barrino, 2016
