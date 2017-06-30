ENTERTAINMENT
A Star Is Born: Fantasia Barrino turns 33 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)
(Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)

It's hard for women ... [especially] in the industry. If you look at some of the greats, they either couldn't keep a good relationship or they were in an abusive one. It was almost like the man was trying to tear that spark out of them. I went through a lot of that. I've been spit on. I've had a black eye. I've dumbed myself down to try to make a relationship work.

Fantasia Barrino, 2016

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Fantasia is in control, and finally happy: 'I’m the definition of strength'

