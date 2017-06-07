Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Mischa Barton wins 'victory' in battle over sex tapes
- George Clooney and wife Amal welcome twins Ella and Alexander
- James Corden's 'The Late Late Show' goes on in London following attacks
- Ice Cube to appear on 'Real Time With Bill Maher' in wake of racial slur
- It's official: Hollywood loves 'Wonder Woman'
- At 27 minutes, Bob Dylan's Nobel acceptance speech is pure Dylan
- See 5 duets (plus one good cry) from Ariana Grande's Manchester concert
A Star Is Born: Fetty Wap turns 26 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
To be where I'm at and have all these experiences and go to new places and meet new faces … I never thought I was going to leave the trap. I even told my mother, ‘I’m gonna be the trap God.’
Fetty Wap, 2015
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Fetty Wap, meet Beverly Hills: An afternoon with the 'Trap Queen' star