- George Lucas' Museum of Narrative Art gets unanimous approval from L.A. City Council
- Motion picture academy set to announce a bigger, more diverse membership class
- Miranda Kerr surrenders $8 million worth of jewelry in embezzlement investigation
- Stephen Colbert returns from his Russian 'mystery assignment'
- Leslie Jones accuses L.A. hotel of racism: 'They don't like black people'
- Serena Williams is proudly pregnant on Vanity Fair cover
- 'Saturday Night Live' fans, rejoice: Alec Baldwin will be back as President Trump
A Star Is Born: Mel Brooks turns 91 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
A joke that works, works through the ages. It would work for Henry the VIII, and it would work tomorrow. Funny is funny.
Mel Brooks, 2017