ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Paul McCartney turns 75 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

I don't know what shaped my outlook.  I'm grasping at straws when I try to talk about it. But a lot of it probably has to do with my family. I think I got a good grounding. I can't even remember my parents having an argument. The biggest tragedy for me is that my mom died when I was 14.

Paul McCartney, 2006

FROM THE ARCHIVES: When he's 64

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
78°