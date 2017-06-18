Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Olympic champ Michael Phelps might race a great white during Shark Week
- Jada Pinkett Smith shares her truth about Tupac, disputes 'All Eyez on Me'
- Leonardo DiCaprio hands over Brando's Oscar, a Picasso, more to U.S. government
- 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins talks breaking barriers
- Jay Z lauded by Obama at Songwriters Hall of Fame induction
- 'Preacher' sneak peek: An exclusive look at its 'absurd' Season 2
- Bob Seger finally brings 'Night Moves' to streaming-music services
A Star Is Born: Paul McCartney turns 75 today
I don't know what shaped my outlook. I'm grasping at straws when I try to talk about it. But a lot of it probably has to do with my family. I think I got a good grounding. I can't even remember my parents having an argument. The biggest tragedy for me is that my mom died when I was 14.
Paul McCartney, 2006
FROM THE ARCHIVES: When he's 64