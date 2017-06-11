ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Peter Dinklage turns 48 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
I love fairy tales, but dwarves are always these asexual, sage-like creatures. I want to play well-rounded, real characters because that's who I am ... But as far as being sexy, that's not up to me to decide.

Peter Dinklage, 2003

FROM THE ARCHIVES: When size is irrelevant

Latest updates

