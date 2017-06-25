Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Seth Meyers calls Senate's healthcare bill 'breathtakingly cruel'
- Dennis Rodman partly takes credit for Otto Warmbier's release from North Korea
- New Han Solo film director Ron Howard is 'beyond grateful'
- At Glastonbury Festival, Johnny Depp jokes about assassinating President Trump
- A Star Is Born: Randy Jackson turns 61 today
- Broadway's 'Cats' revival will end in December
- Trevor Noah reflects on the Philando Castile verdict
A Star Is Born: Ricky Gervais turns 56 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
The point of any art, even one as lowly as TV comedy or stand-up, the point is to make a connection with a stranger. For me it's the size of that connection, not how many people it slightly connects with. When I did 'The Office,' I said I'd rather this was a million people's favorite show of the year than 10 million people's 10th favorite show. I'm still very conscious of that. Originality is very important to me.
Ricky Gervais, 2010
