Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Ricky Gervais turns 56 today

The point of any art, even one as lowly as TV comedy or stand-up, the point is to make a connection with a stranger. For me it's the size of that connection, not how many people it slightly connects with. When I did 'The Office,' I said I'd rather this was a million people's favorite show of the year than 10 million people's 10th favorite show. I'm still very conscious of that. Originality is very important to me.

Ricky Gervais, 2010

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ricky Gervais is here, there and everywhere

