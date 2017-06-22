Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- The 'Jurassic World' sequel already has its title and poster
- Broadway's 'Cats' revival will end in December
- Trevor Noah reflects on the Philando Castile verdict
- Guns N' Roses will launch new SiriusXM channel with Apollo Theater show
- Ron Howard to take over as director of Han Solo movie after creative shake-up
- Prince Harry: 'Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen?'
- Coal company sues HBO's John Oliver for defamation
- Camp Firewood counselors reunite in 'Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later' trailer
- Zayn Malik has been profiled by airport security — but he's not angry about it
A year away, the 'Jurassic World' sequel already has its title and poster
|Mark Olsen
The next entry in the venerable franchise of dinosaurs run amok got an official title Thursday. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will stomp its way to theaters on June 22, 2018.
Directed by Spanish-born filmmaker J.A. Bayona, “Fallen Kingdom” will follow 2015’s “Jurassic World,” which grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide. The new film is written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. Trevorrow directed “World” and co-wrote that film with Connolly.
Along with the full title, a teaser poster was released with the tagline “Life Finds a Way.” That's a reference to the original 1993 film, “Jurassic Park,” and a line spoken by actor Jeff Goldblum, who has been announced as returning in the upcoming film.
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return from “World,” with a cast that also includes Toby Jones, B.D. Wong, Rafe Spall, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin and James Cromwell.
Earlier this year, another early image was released from “Fallen Kingdom” of a young girl staring down a dinosaur skull in a museum.