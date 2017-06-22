A year away, the 'Jurassic World' sequel already has its title and poster

The next entry in the venerable franchise of dinosaurs run amok got an official title Thursday. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will stomp its way to theaters on June 22, 2018.

Directed by Spanish-born filmmaker J.A. Bayona, “Fallen Kingdom” will follow 2015’s “Jurassic World,” which grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide. The new film is written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. Trevorrow directed “World” and co-wrote that film with Connolly.

Along with the full title, a teaser poster was released with the tagline “Life Finds a Way.” That's a reference to the original 1993 film, “Jurassic Park,” and a line spoken by actor Jeff Goldblum, who has been announced as returning in the upcoming film.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return from “World,” with a cast that also includes Toby Jones, B.D. Wong, Rafe Spall, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin and James Cromwell.

Earlier this year, another early image was released from “Fallen Kingdom” of a young girl staring down a dinosaur skull in a museum.