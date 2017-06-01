Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Megyn Kelly says she'll ask Putin directly about allegations of election meddling
- Happy birthday to Morgan Freeman, who turns 80 today
- Jennifer Garner takes issue with new People magazine cover
- Chloë Grace Moretz addresses body-shaming controversy over Snow White movie
Al Gore on climate change battle: 'The task is to summon political will'
|Kenneth Turan
Late last month, Times film critic Kenneth Turan talked with Al Gore about his upcoming documentary "An Inconvenient Sequel." Much of the film's action centers on the signing of the 2015 Paris climate accord. Later today, President Trump is expected to announce his decision on whether to reverse the U.S. commitment to the the agreement.
IT HAS NOT BEEN a very good year for those concerned with climate change. The U.S. is considering leaving the landmark Paris climate pact, a hostile appointee leads the Environmental Protection Agency and right-wing websites chortle, “Trump’s Latest Move Will Make Al Gore Fry.”
But is Al Gore himself despondent or depressed about it all? Not in the slightest.
“I’ve been inoculated in the year 2000,” he says, combining a burst of genial good humor with a reference to his presidential election loss to George W. Bush. “I now have a resistance to being disheartened, the antibodies are still thriving in my bloodstream.
“As we all learn, one of the hidden secrets of the human condition is we learn the most from our most painful experiences.”
To spend time with Al Gore is to meet a man enough at ease with himself to dress as if for a Senate hearing in white shirt, suit and tie even though he’s in the south of France; a warm, engaged, surprisingly funny individual whose innate courtesy has him personally hang a reporter’s sport coat on a nearby hotel room hanger.
Yes, he does tend to stay on message when he talks (how could he not) and he likes to draw graphs in the air with his hands (“I’m going to get a little geeky for a moment,” he apologizes with a smile, “I’m sorry, it’s a failing”).
But he combines this with good humored self-awareness and a fiercely committed intelligence.
“If you think I’m earnest now, you should have seen me earlier,” he says. “You can’t change who you are. At times I’ve tried, but I’m old enough to stop worrying.” ...
Gore perseveres because of “the sense of mission, if you’ll forgive an overly lofty word,” he says. “It’s a privilege to have a task that justifies pouring every ounce of energy into it, that creates a sense of joy, that gives energy back. This may come off wrong, but it’s like the line one of the runners says in ‘Chariots of Fire.’ ‘When I run I feel God’s pleasure.’ ”
Not that it always makes the battle easier. Given that “it can be difficult for people to wrap their minds around the existential threat we’re facing,” he says, the result is “those of us who work on climate crisis have an internal struggle between hope and despair.
“But the German economist Rudi Dornbusch said, ‘Things take longer to happen than you think they will and then they happen faster than you thought they could.’
“We still have the ability to avoid catastrophic consequences,” Gore insists. “The task is to summon political will.”