Amanda Bynes says she's sober and ready to return to acting

Embattled actress Amanda Bynes is three years sober and is looking to relaunch her acting career.

"I do miss acting and I actually have something surprising to tell you, I’m going to start acting again," the former child star said in an interview with Hollyscoop that was previewed on "Good Morning America" on Friday.

"I want to do TV. Maybe a few guests spots on some shows that I'm a fan of and maybe another TV show where I'm the star of it," she said. (Bynes had announced her retirement from acting quite clearly on Twitter in 2010.)

Hollyscoop's Diana Madison, who interviewed Bynes, said the actress missed being in front of the camera but was "very realistic" about her acting goals.

Bynes last appeared in 2010's "Easy A" and starred in the sitcom "What I Like About You" from 2002 to 2006. She retired from acting and soon attracted attention with high-profile erratic behavior and run-ins with the law, which resulted in a hospitalization and psychiatric hold in 2014.

"I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious," she said of some of her eye-popping tweets from that period.

After that, she retreated from the spotlight and has since changed up her lifestyle and is "doing great."

"I hike, I go spinning — take spinning classes — and I feed the homeless," the "All That" alum said.

Bynes is still enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, and said she wants to start her own clothing line.