At Glastonbury Festival, Johnny Depp jokes about assassinating President Trump

Johnny Depp waits to introduce one of his films at the Glastonbury Festival on Thursday.

Johnny Depp predicted this story would be written — probably because that's what happens when someone famous talks about assassinating President Trump.

"When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star asked a cheering crowd Thursday night at the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts in Somerset, England, where he was introducing his 2004 film "The Libertine" at the fest's Cineramageddon stage.

“I want to qualify, I am not an actor," Depp added, per the Guardian. "I lie for a living. However, it has been a while and maybe it is time."

The answer to his question would be 152 years, two months and seven days since John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Lincoln on April 15, 1865.

Depp talked about Trump after taking questions from the crowd before "The Libertine" screened, the Guardian said.

"I think he needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go,” he said. "It is just a question — I'm not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it."

In late May, comic Kathy Griffin learned how far is too far when she published a photo, in the style of Islamic State, showing herself holding a bloody, decapitated head in the likeness of Trump.

Facing backlash from people on both sides of the aisle, she apologized and took down the image. However, days later, she held a news conference where she broke down in tears, said the Trump family had bullied her and and broken her, then vowed, "I'm going to make fun of the president, and I'm going to make fun of him more now."