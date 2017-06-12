Fate of 'Bachelor in Paradise' in limbo as details emerge about alleged sexual misconduct

With the fate of Season 4 of "Bachelor in Paradise" still officially up in the air, details of alleged sexual misconduct and what happened last week before and after production was suspended began to emerge Monday afternoon.

The alleged incident occurred in Mexico on the first day of filming, June 4, and involved contestants Corinne Olympios, from Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor," and DeMario Jackson, recently cut by Rachel Lindsay on the current "Bachelorette" cycle.

“We knew something bad had happened," a cast member told People, speaking on condition of anonymity. "[W]e weren't even there a week. The game hadn't even really begun yet."

A source told a Los Angeles Times reporter Sunday that a producer who witnessed what reportedly went down in the pool between the two didn't show up for work the next day and then filed a third-party complaint to Warner Bros., alleging workplace misconduct.

Production was halted and contestants were reportedly "locked down" — reality-TV speak for being separated from one another and kept under the watchful eye of the production staff.

"[W]e were just kind of there, waiting in limbo,” the contestant told People. "We couldn't talk to each other about what we knew." On Thursday, the contestant heard from a crew member that production might be suspended for good. "I didn’t realize that it was that serious until then," the person said.

"After the incident with DeMario and Corinne, some producers were gone the next day and nobody knew why," a source told "Entertainment Tonight."

The Times' source said Jackson and Olympios had gotten "extremely drunk" at the poolside bar on the first day cameras rolled, then both got naked in the pool. What came next didn't include intercourse, the source said, but was very raunchy.

In the days that followed, that source said, the two were shown video of what happened between them.

On Monday, sources described as close to Olympios told TMZ that she said she didn't remember anything she did that first day but had been told that other cast members had expressed concerns to the production staff about her ability to consent.

Olympios has retained an attorney, TMZ reported. Her manager did not immediately respond to a Times inquiry.

Both contestants — who had been portrayed as "villains" in their respective seasons — were allegedly told by producers that one of the summer's story lines would be them hooking up, sources described as close to Jackson told TMZ on Sunday.

Jackson and Olympios were getting along fine Monday, the Jackson-related sources said, but on Tuesday they were advised by an executive producer that another producer had seen the footage and was "uncomfortable" with it, and the two were released from the show.

The Times was unable to contact Jackson or a representative.

"Cast members were given the option at first, a few days ago, on whether they wanted to stay or try to finish out filming — most chose to stay," ET's source said. "But then they were sent home."

A source connected to the show told People that “the show absolutely values the primacy of consent, and this instance it appears as though conduct allegedly occurred without the proper consent having been given.”

"Bachelor in Paradise" — which puts former contestants from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" in close quarters with one another and a lot of alcohol at the Playa Escondida resort in Mexico — is set to premiere Aug. 4.

Warner Bros. said in its statement that it was "conducting a thorough investigation" and would "take appropriate responsive action" once the investigation is complete. The company didn't give any details as to the nature of the situation, referring only to "misconduct."

Steve Carbone of the well-sourced "Bachelor"-franchise spoiler site Reality Steve cautioned Monday on Twitter that various "narratives" were being promoted in the media and that "we might never know" the real story of what happened, but he spoke with certainty about the fate of the season.

"For the record, one thing I can report to be 100% true: This season of Bachelor in Paradise isn't happening. It's been cancelled."

Warner Bros. and ABC have yet to confirm a cancellation.