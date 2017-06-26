DeMario Jackson gives his take on what happened at the 'Bachelor in Paradise' pool

DeMario Jackson, whose name was caught up in the alleged-misconduct brouhaha that brought "Bachelor in Paradise" production to a halt two weeks ago, is starting to talk about what happened on the set of the love-in-paradise reality show.

The first night of "Paradise" filming "was probably one of the wildest nights of my entire life," he told E! News in an exclusive interview broadcast Monday night. "Like, we went for it."

After meeting at the bar, where they wound up having a number of drinks, he and Corinne Olympios "were just complimenting each other on being villains. I was like, 'Look, I've accepted this role.'"

Olympios was portrayed as a villain on Nick Viall's season as "The Bachelor," while Jackson was booted by Rachel Lindsay on the current "Bachelorette" season after a woman who said she was Jackson's girlfriend showed up to confront him.

He and Olympios "were kind of just laughing, like, 'Oh, we're about to dominate 'Paradise'! Like homie stuff, like really, really like friends."

The two wound up making out in the pool, he said, but then it got wild, with "her being the aggressor, which was, like, sexy." He got out and sat on the edge of the pool, dangling his legs in the water, and then, he said, "She gets up out of the pool and puts her lady parts in my face. Like, right on my face."

Did we mention that they'd gotten naked in the pool? Yeah, he vouched for that.

The full interview was airing Monday and Tuesday nights on E!

Jackson also talked about how hard it was while Warner Bros.' investigation was going on, and he was accused of sexual behavior without consent.

"My dad, he kept me extremely strong and kept me grounded and humble but having your mom cry every day for something that you know you didn't do," he said.

Olympios has said she doesn't remember much from the first night of filming, and her attorney said that her team was continuing to investigate what happened, despite the studio's determination that there was no misconduct and its announcement that it had updated its policies in some areas.

One alleged update: When "Bachelor in Paradise" restarted production over the weekend, its contestants faced a new drill when it came the show's drug policy, according to TMZ.

In an email sent by producers and obtained by the website, cast members were advised that their bags would be "inventoried" for all drugs, legal and illegal, including prescription drugs not prescribed specifically to the contestant.

"All drugs, over the counter and prescribed, must be submitted to the Nurse to keep and dispense accordingly for your stay in Mexico," the email reportedly said. The illegal stuff would be confiscated.

Other than those statements from her and her lawyer last week — including one in which attorney Martin Singer said he wanted to make it "crystal clear" that his client had nothing to do with the allegations of misconduct — Olympios has yet to speak up in any detail about events in "Paradise."

But her boyfriend, Jordan Gielchinsky, told E! News last week that whether it's as her friend or boyfriend, she'd continue to get his "unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it. "Gielchinsky and Olympios have known each other for 10 years, he said