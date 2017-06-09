Beau Willimon, Julie Plec and other TV producers on how the Trump administration has influenced their storytelling

Washington these days often rivals — or surpasses, some may argue — the theatrics of even the most action-packed Hollywood movie or television show.

A day after the much talked about congressional testimony by former FBI Director James B. Comey, the annual ATX TV Festival here hosted a "Trumped Up America" panel.

The hour-plus conversation featured a group of writer/producers — Liz Tigelaar ("Casual"), Javier Grillo-Marxuach ("The Middleman"), Paul Garnes ("Queen Sugar"), Michael Rauch ("Royal Pains"), Julie Plec ("The Vampire Diaries"), Beau Willimon ("House of Cards") — discussing how the current administration, particularly reality TV star turned president Donald Trump, has them thinking about the narratives they craft each week. (A topic we've been following.)

For Plec, the election and the issues it has raised has recontextualized her outlook on story choices. She referenced a decision to break up a central love story on one of her series after a script draft had the female character being beaten up by the male character in an "alternate universe flashback."

"We all decided on that day, those two can't be together anymore and we killed the love story that day," she said. "That's a really weird feeling to know that narratively you've been going down this path but your conscience can't advocate that kind of violence and lean into that."

Willimon said that for his new Hulu series, "The First," which is set 15 to 20 years in the future, he's had to think deeply about what the current political climate means long term when it comes to crafting the world his show will exist in.

"You have to speculate and imagine what the world will look like 20 years from now," he said. "Prior to November 8, 2016, what the world looked like was a lot different. Whether you support Trump or not, it's still a traumatic event for the country one way or another in terms of the schism and the divisiveness and the polarization. And we will be contending with those consequences and ripple effects for decades to come. I believe all stories are political. Every single story is political."