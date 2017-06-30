Beyoncé and Jay Z either named their twins or went on a random trademark binge

Beyoncé and Jay Z appear to have named their twins — or at least the company that trademarked Blue Ivy Carter's name has applied to trademark "Rumi Carter" and "Sir Carter," so that's a pretty big clue.

The applications were filed Monday on behalf of BGK Trademark Holdings and, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database, are still being reviewed. They seek to identify Rumi Carter and Sir Carter in connection with a host of items including recordings of musical performances, books, flags, sports gear, clothing, hair accessories, beauty products such as cosmetics and fragrances, entertainment services and, of course, baby products.

Plus key chains and mugs. Never forget the key chains and mugs.

Maybe-Rumi and Maybe-Sir were born in mid-June, maybe on the 17th.

Beyoncé and Jay Z — the latter of whom dropped a revealing new album at midnight Friday — applied to trademark their first child's name in early 2012, shortly after Blue Ivy was born. However, later that year they wound up splitting rights with a Boston wedding planner who had been using the name for her business since 2009.

TMZ first reported the news about the potential baby names.