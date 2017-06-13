Go inside Carrie Fisher's home to see what will soon be up for auction

Carrie Fisher's brother has given fans a sneak preview of a September auction in which personal items belonging to the "Star Wars" actress as well as her mother, Debbie Reynolds, will be offered for sale.

"The whole house is filled with her life," Todd Fisher said, giving "Good Morning America" a tour of his late sister's Beverly Hills house alongside Joe Maddalena, chief executive of Profiles in History, the Calabasas-based auction house handling the sale. "It's kind of like being in her head."

Todd Fisher pointed out the Christmas tree and fireplaces his sister kept going year 'round in her eclectic home, which was part of a compound that included Reynolds' house. He solicited fans' input on a name for the newest painting in the collection, which he and his mom had purchased as a holiday gift for Carrie but were not able to give her because, he said, "she never made it home for Christmas."

"She collected what she called 'ugly children,'" he said, pointing to old portraits of kids who had been nicknamed for actors including Kevin Spacey and Shia LaBeouf.

Carrie Fisher never regained consciousness after falling ill on a flight home from London on Dec. 23, 2016. She died Dec. 27, and Reynolds passed away the next day.

Other highlights of the tour: Carrie's director's chair from "Return of the Jedi" and a statue of Yoda, its head polished from being touched by guests over the years.

The auction, being held in advance of the property being put on the market, is Sept. 23 and includes costumes, movie memorabilia and many other items from the two actresses. Portions of the proceeds will benefit two charities, the Reynolds-founded Thalians and the Jed Foundation, selected by Carrie Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd.

"The size and scope of their collection rivals most museums," Todd Fisher said in a statement on his website. "So in keeping with my mother’s wishes we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans."