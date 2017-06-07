Cher confirms her Broadway musical is coming in 2018

She of the mermaid hair, siren voice, feathered headdresses, Grammys and Oscars is bringing her life story to Broadway in 2018, the 71-year-old actress-singer confirmed Wednesday on Twitter .

Broadway is Cher's world now. Though, arguably, it may have already been.

"The Cher Show," according to Playbill, will be a musical based on the dynamic entertainer's life and six-decade career.

A casting notice posted back in November dropped a few hints about the show.

"In this production, the characters of Babe, Lady, and Star represent Cher at different moments of her life -- starting as a teenager who falls for Sonny Bono (Babe), a successful music star navigating the challenges of the entertainment industry (Lady) and the lady we know today with a fascinating wealth of life experience, successes, and failures (Star)," the notice said. "Aside from Babe, Lady, Star, Sonny Bono, and Georgia, other roles may be paired together to have the actors double or triple up on the roles."

Other notable figures to look out for are designer Bob Mackie, her exes David Geffen, musician Gregg Allman and Rob Camilletti, director Robert Altman and Sigmund Freud.

Cher's iconic hits "I Got You Babe," "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves," "Believe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time" are expected to be in the show, according to previous reports.

Tony Award winner Rick Elice of "Jersey Boys" and "Peter the Starcatcher" fame will write the book, Jason Moore of "Avenue Q" and "Pitch Perfect" will direct, Jeffrey Seller of "Hamilton" and Flody Suarez will produce the musical and Tony Award winner Daryl Waters will be the musical supervisor.

The Oscar-winning "Moonstruck" actress is no stranger to Broadway. She starred in the short-lived production "Come Back to the 5 & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean" in 1982 before reprising the role on film that same year.

The pop goddess recently wrapped the first leg of "Classic Cher," her Las Vegas residency at the Monte Carlo, and is scheduled to return in August and November.