CNN dumps Reza Aslan just days after inflammatory Trump tweet

CNN is parting ways with yet another contributor for reasons that again might involve President Trump.

The cable news network announced Friday that it would not be moving forward with a second season of "Believer With Reza Aslan," a series hosted by the religious scholar that explored faith and religion worldwide.

Though the statement provided by a CNN spokesperson didn't elaborate on why the network had reached that decision, it did state, "We wish Reza and his production team all the best."

The news comes just days after Aslan's now-deleted tweet saying, "This piece of [crap] is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He's an embarrassment to humankind."

Aslan's remarks were tweeted June 3, shortly after London terrorist attacks sparked Trump's tweets about the importance of a "travel ban."

A day later, Aslan apologized for his choice of words in a statement shared on Twitter.

"When in the first few minutes of the terror attack in London, the President of the United states tweeted about his travel ban, I lost my cool and responded to him in a derogatory fashion," Aslan said. "That’s not like me. I should have used better language to express my shock and frustration at the president’s lack of decorum and sympathy for the victims of London. I apologize for my choice of words."